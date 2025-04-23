Luka Doncic's Steph Curry Comment Went Viral During Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Luka Doncic had an excellent start to the game with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/10 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Luka Doncic joins Kobe & AD as the only Lakers to have 20/5/5 in a half in the playoffs."
During the game, Doncic mentioned Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
Doncic (via the NBA): "After the shot... I looked at the bench. I did my best Steph impression."
Considering Doncic and Curry are two of the ten biggest basketball stars in the world, NBA fans will likely enjoy hearing the comment.
He put up 37 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
However, the Lakers lost by a score of 117-95.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "After the first quarter of Game 2:
Luka Doncic: 16 PTS
Timberwolves: 15 PTS
Doncic spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks before getting traded to the Lakers in the middle of the year.
He helped the team finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.