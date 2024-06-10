Fastbreak

Luka Doncic's Brutally Honest Quote After Mavs-Celtics Game

Luka Doncic met with the media after the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Apr 2, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a call during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The game was close, but the Mavs lost by a score of 105-98.

They now trail the Celtics 2-0 in the series.

All-Star forward Luka Doncic was sensational with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Despite his dominance, Doncic blamed himself for the loss (h/t NBA TV).

Doncic: "I think my turnovers and my missed free throws cost us the game. I’ve got to do way better in those two categories. At the end of the day, we've gotta make shots to win the game."

Doncic had eight turnovers and only shot 4/8 from the free throw line.

In addition, 2016 NBA Champion Kyrie Irving had another tough game.

The superstar point guard finished with 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) high fives guard Luka Doncic (77) after a play against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, the Celtics were led by Jrue Holiday, who had 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum also dished out an astonishing 12 assists.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first quarter during game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Games 3 and 4 of the series will now be in Dallas, Texas (Game 3 is on Wednesday evening).

Ben Stinar

