Luka Doncic Throws Absurd Behind-The-Head Pass In Mavs-Lakers Game

Halftime: Lakers 59, Mavericks 51



Luka has 12 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. AR has 14 points. LeBron has 9 points and 6 rebounds. The Lakers are winning the rebounding battle 31-23. They have 10 stocks (4 steals and 6 blocks). Kyrie has 18 points. Max Christie has 10.