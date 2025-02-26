Luka Doncic Throws Absurd Behind-The-Head Pass In Mavs-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, Luka Doncic is playing his first game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The new Los Angeles Lakers star had 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THE BEHIND THE HEAD DIME FROM LUKA
Reaves the recipient who SPLASHES the 3!"
Doncic has now played five games with the Lakers since the trade.
His total averages on the season are 26.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Halftime: Lakers 59, Mavericks 51
Luka has 12 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. AR has 14 points. LeBron has 9 points and 6 rebounds. The Lakers are winning the rebounding battle 31-23. They have 10 stocks (4 steals and 6 blocks). Kyrie has 18 points. Max Christie has 10."
The Lakers entered the matchup as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games.
They are coming off a 123-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Luka hit back-to-back threes and stared down the Mavs bench 🔥"
Doncic has gone 2-2 in his first four games with the Lakers.
They will host the Minneosta Timberwolves on Thursday.