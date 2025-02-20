Luka Doncic's Touchdown Pass To LeBron James Went Viral In Hornets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Lakers are playing the Charlotte Hornets at home in Los Angeles.
Luka Doncic is playing in his third game for the franchise (and second at home).
Durin the first quarter, he made an incredible pass to LeBron James that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LUKA TO LEBRON FOR THE SLAM 💥"
Doncic had two points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 1/3 from the field in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON TO LUKA.
LUKA TO LEBRON.
Back-to-back fastbreaks from the Lakers are a mirror image of one another"
Meanwhile, James got off to a strong start with eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/3 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in six minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Back-to-back 3s for LeBron James and the Lakers take a 10-6 lead with 8:59 left in the first quarter. Timeout Charlotte. LA has been sloppy early with three turnovers (they really have four, but one was deemed a missed FG). Charlotte is 2-for-9."
While it will take some time for Doncic and James to develop chemistry, they will continue to make a lot of viral highlights.
So far, the duo has gone 1-1 in their first two games since the blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Following the Hornets, the Lakers will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night in Oregon.