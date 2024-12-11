Luka Doncic's Viral Quote About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Mavs-Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 118-104 at home (NBA Cup).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was brilliant, finishing with 39 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 15/23 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, Luka Doncic spoke highly of Gilgeous-Alexander.
The quote got a lot of views on social media.
Doncic (via the NBA): "Just overall, he's a great scorer. Gets his teammates involved, just a lot of times it's hard to stop him. I think at some point, you gotta send two, three players. It's amazing to play against a guy like this. The battles. It's fun. He's an amazing player."
Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander were both part of the same (2018) NBA Draft class.
They are now clearly two of the best ten players in the league.
The Thunder will advance to Las Vegas and play the winner of Wednesday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Thunder beat the Mavericks in OKC tonight. Winner of Warriors-Rockets tomorrow night in Houston faces the Thunder in Las Vegas on Saturday in the Cup semifinals. If the Warriors lose to the Rockets, they'd return to SF to face Klay Thompson and the Mavericks on Sunday."
As for Doncic, he finished the loss with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 5/15 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.