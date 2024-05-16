Luka Doncic's Viral Quote After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 5
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs won by a score of 104-92 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Luka Doncic was sensational with 31 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic met with the media and one of his quotes went viral (h/t sportscenter).
Doncic: "When they chant 'Luka sucks,' it gets me going."
Doncic also made NBA history during the game.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Luka Doncic's third 30-point triple-double of his postseason career ties him for second-most such games by a player aged 25 or younger.
Oscar Robertson – 7x
LeBron James; Luka Doncic – 3x
Russell Westbrook – 2x"
He is coming off another sensational season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday evening in Minnesota.