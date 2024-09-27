Luol Deng Sends Heartfelt Message To Ex-Bulls Teammate Derrick Rose
Luol Deng last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The two-time NBA All-Star is most known for his ten-year tenure with the Chicago Bulls.
On Thursday, Bulls legend Derrick Rose announced that he is retiring from basketball in an Instagram post.
Rose captioned his post: "The psychological assumption automatically provides the means to fulfill the dream desire."
There were over 32,000 comments, and one person who left a message was Deng.
His comment had over 2,000 likes.
Deng wrote: "You’ve inspired so many, my brother—higher calling. I know what comes next will have a significant impact. God's plan is driven by believing in your purpose. ❤️🌹"
Deng also made a separate Instagram post for his former teammate.
Deng captioned his post: "🌹 @drose 🙏🏿🤝🫡. Love would never leave us alone Ay, in the darkness, there must come out the light. Continue to inspire living your purpose. We’ve got a life to live They say, “Only, only Only the fittest of the fittest shall survive. Your calling is higher. Enjoy retirement. #godsplan Love your brotherman. ❤️"
Deng and Rose were teammates for eight years.
During the 2011 season, they reached the Eastern Conference finals before losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
Rose finished his final season in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies.
He averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.