NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Bold Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Statement

Magic Johnson spoke highly of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Ben Stinar

Mar 26, 1985; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) and Magic Johnson (32) on the bench against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Mar 26, 1985; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) and Magic Johnson (32) on the bench against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer played 20 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Jun 1988; Detroit, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabber (33) in action against the Detroit Pistons during the 1988 NBA Finals at the Silverdome. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Byron Scott's Fast Break, Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke highly of Abdul-Jabbar when reminiscing about their old team.

Johnson: "And then, of course, the most dominant center and player that's ever played, in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar."

Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar were teammates for ten seasons.

In that span, they led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

Via Ballislife.com: "One of the greatest duos in NBA history!

Magic & Kareem went to the NBA Finals 8 times together between 1980 and 1989 and won 5 of them."

Abdul-Jabbar had career averages of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 games.

He also won one title with the Bucks (and three National Championships at UCLA).

Former NBA player Baron Davis wrote (in 2020): "Kareem has one of the greatest Basketball careers ever. Records. Championships. Durability.. played against every great center besides Russell and Shaq. Cooked them all. Ucla career is Unmatched!!!!!"

On the other hand, Johnson is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.

He spent all 13 years of his career with the Lakers.

The 65-year-old had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 906 games.

Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar remain two of the most popular NBA players ever.

