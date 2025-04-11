Magic Johnson Makes Bold Lakers-Warriors Prediction
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are two of the most high-profile teams in all of sports.
They also both made blockbuster trades earlier this season.
The Warriors landed Jimmy Butler in a deal with the Miami Heat.
Right now, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record in 80 games.
Meanwhile, the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic (via the Dallas Mavericks).
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-31 record in 80 games.
Recently, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson made a bold prediction about the two teams.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 340,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "I predict that if the Warriors and the Lakers end up in opposite brackets, they’ll be playing each other in the Western Conference Finals. It’ll be must-see-TV in the East and the West!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@hoodnewzmedia: "Warriors will fizzle in a seven game series’s against those western dominant teams. Curry will face defense schemes meant to stop him and have the others win the game."
@himmyuno13: "This is not what anyone outside of California wants. I’m a diehard NBA fan and am beyond sick of watching Lebron, Steph, Draymond and the Celtics be in it at the end. Give me new life and narratives like the Clips redemption story vs the Knicks or Cavs anyday"
@contact_alberto: "That will be a great match up cause Draymond Green is definitely holding the team together and with the Jimmy Butler trade they are 20-5. Butler avg 17.5 ppg. But the Lakers man, Bron and Luc, plus Reeves has a strong impact. This will be wings, and a beer with friends."