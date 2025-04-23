Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About JJ Redick After Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 94-85 (at home).
They have now tied up their first-round playoff series at 1-1.
"Luka: 31 pts, 12 reb, 9 ast,
Bron: 21 pts, 11 reb, 7 ast
AR: 16 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
Rui: 11 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl"
After the game, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson made a post to X about JJ Redick.
His post had over 1,000 likes in less than three hours.
Johnson wrote: "JJ Redick made amazing adjustments in last night’s game first on defense - they pressured more and were overall more physical.
We were in attack mode last night! Coach Reddick had the Lakers move the ball and their bodies on offense. We attacked the basket, got Minnesota in foul trouble, and we went to the free throw line a lot - something we didn’t do in Game 1. Luka Doncic was something special. He had 22 pts at the half and closed the game with 31 points. LeBron chipped in with 21 points.
My hat goes off to all the Lakers players and Coach JJ Redick. It was beautiful to watch them play basketball yesterday. The second half had its challenges as the Timberwolves were able to close the gap and come within 9 points but ultimately the Lakers were able to pull out the victory 94-85!"
The Lakers had been coming off a 117-95 loss in Game 1 (also at home).
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Redick is in his first season at the helm.
The Lakers (50-32) are the third seed in the Western Conference.