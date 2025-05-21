Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About New York Knicks
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at Madison Square Garden.
The series is expected to be exciting, as the two teams faced off in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (the Pacers won in seven games).
Before the game, Magic Johnson announced that he thinks the Knicks will win the series.
His post (via X) had over 11,000 likes and nearly one million impressions in less than 15 hours.
Johnson wrote: "I have the New Knicks beating the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the NBA Finals!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's viral post.
@Mr_lenobaby: "The Knicks ain't beating us magic u wylin"
@oForiwaah_: "If the Knicks win the Championship, NY will turn into Gotham city for a week 😭"
@jbondwagon: "Wow. Magic is one with the people
We all want to see Wolves vs. Knicks in the Finals"
@coach_boog: "Same thing I said frfr and I think New York taking it all"
The Knicks are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
They finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
In the first two rounds, the Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.
Via Tommy Beer: "The last 4 times the Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, they have played the Pacers each time
2025, 2000, 1999 and 1994"