Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is currently seen (by many) as the best player in the NBA.
The Denver Nuggets superstar is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.
In Game 1 of their second-round playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic went off for 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks.
The Nuggets won by a score of 121-119.
After that game, NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about Jokic.
He wrote: "The Denver Nuggets are playing their best basketball of the season. First, they beat the Clippers in the first round Series then won Game 1 versus the Thunder.
Words can’t explain Nikola Jokic’s dominant performance vs. the Thunder! He had 42 points and 22 rebounds and thats just off the charts. Jokic keeps separating himself from all the other players in the league. The Nuggets also had great performances from Aaron Gordon who had 22 points, Jamal Murray with 21 points, and Westbrook went back home to OKC and scored 18 points off the bench. Can’t wait to see what happens tonight in Game 2!"
Unfortunately, the Nuggets lost Game 2 by a score of 149-106.
Jokic finished the loss with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.