Magic Johnson Predicts Winner Of Celtics-Magic Series
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics are playing the Orlando Magic (at home) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Celtics are seen by many as the heavy favorite to win the series.
Before the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson made his prediction.
Johnson's post had over 4,000 likes and 500,000 impressions.
He wrote: "I’m also picking the Celtics over the Magic for their series. I want to say sweep but I’m thinking the Magic may squeeze out one win."
Many people commented on Johnson's post.
@MTBSLG: "Magic are better than pple give them credit for - series goes to 6 or 7"
@DeeJayCantStop: "If Boston lets this go more than 5 they will hurt their chances to get to the finals. They need to keep their Playoff games down."
@TeddyVegasCohn: "I think the Magic Might be better than people suspect and that the series might go six or seven games. Banchero and F Wagner are a pretty formidable duo."
@Palmierijoe13: "I’m a Celtics fan and I got Boston in 6 I think they will lose a game where they can’t make a single shot and another where they just half a** it lol 4-
4-2 light work"
The Celtics (61-21) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference after another outstanding regular season.
They are also 28-13 in 41 games on their home floor in Boston.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night (also in Boston).