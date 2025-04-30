Magic Johnson Predicts Winner Of Timberwolves-Lakers Game 5
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
They trail the Timberwolves 3-1, so a loss would end their season in the first round.
Before the game, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
He wrote: "I have full confidence that Luka and LeBron will take care of business and beat the Timberwolves tonight!"
Doncic and James are coming off a Game 4 where they played the entire second half.
Many fans reacted to Johnson's post.
@AdamBattocchi: "Don't count on it. There's a reason Anthony Edwards was the 1st pick in the draft and is this generations version of Dwyane Wade! Minnesota is the better team, and will win the series."
@realManiAiyer: "No Magic, both Luka and Lebron did best for two games and still came up with nothing.. this seems like a lost cause."
@patrick_ruch2: "Love you Magic for real but Anthony Edwards is about to send the Lakers home. Anthony Edwards is him."
@RobertSportsBet: "Hard to see them losing at home. We deserve a 7 game series here!"
@wanda_nels78125: "I think so too. If we can win the game in Minnesota and come back to LA for game 7, then we move on."
@KSM_Capital: "The last time the Lakers played at home we won by 15
Both games in Minnesota were close.
Lakers in 7"
If the Lakers stay alive, the teams would head back to Minnesota for Game 6 on Friday night.