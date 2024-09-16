Magic Johnson Reacts To Commanders-Giants Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders hosted the New York Giants.
The game was extremely close, but the Commanders were able to pull out a 21-18 victory.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson sent out a post.
Johnson's post had over 1,700 likes and 180,000 impressions in six hours.
Johnson wrote: "What an exciting game!! Cookie and I are so happy our @Commanders won the first home game. Our kicker Austin Seibert was 7-7 in today’s 21-18 win over the Giants. Thank you to our amazing Commanders fans who helped will us to victory!
The home opener brought out so many incredible people! It was great seeing Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore, fellow Commanders Owners Mark Ein and David Blitzer, Commanders Majority Owners Josh and Marjorie Harris, Commanders Legend Darrell Green, Tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe, one of the NHL’s greatest goal scorers Alex Ovechkin, and our great friends Mike and Natasha Triplett!"
The Commanders are now 1-1 on the season.
They will play their next game when they visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football on September 23.
Meanwhile, the Giants dropped to 0-2 on the new season.
They will return to action next Sunday when they visit the Cleveland Browns in Ohio.
Last season, the Commanders went 4-13, so they were able to get the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and select former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels threw for 226 yards and rushed for 44 in Sunday's victory.