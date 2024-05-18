Magic Johnson Reacts To Knicks-Pacers Game 6
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers played Game 6 of their second-round playoff series in Indianapolis.
The Pacers dominated and won by a score of 116-103 to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts on X.
Johnson's first post: "The Pacers got their payback and embarrassed the Knicks tonight! Coach Rick Carlisle did a masterful job preparing his team to play."
Johnson's second post: "Six Pacers ended in double-figures and they destroyed the Knicks in the paint! Paschal Siakim led with 25 points and 7 rebounds followed by Myles Turner’s 17 points and 7 rebounds."
Johnson's third post: "Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and 9 assists but TJ McConnell was the spark plug for the Pacers tonight. He came off the bench and scored 15!"
Johnson's fourth post: "I was really impressed with Pacers defense in tonight’s 116-103 victory and the driving kick game on offense was off the charts."
The series is now tied up at 3-3, and Game 7 will be on Sunday at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).
The Pacers are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020, while the Knicks are coming off a year where they lost in the second round.