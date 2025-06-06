Magic Johnson Reacts To Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 1
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder played a thrilling Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers won (in Oklahoma) by a score of 111-110.
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out six posts (via X).
Johnson's first post: "Tyrese Haliburton does it again!!! 🤯"
Johnson's second post: "What an incredible shot by Tyrese Haliburton to seal the victory for the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. That was an amazing fourth quarter comeback by the entire Pacers team!"
Johnson's third post: "The Pacers came back from a 15-point deficit in the second half to win the game.
We have to give the entire team credit because this was a total team victory! The starting five players scored double figures and Toppin added 17 points from the bench."
Johnson's fourth post: "Give Coach Rick Carlisle a lot of credit - he made some outstanding adjustments coming out of the half, especially in the fourth quarter!"
Johnson's fifth post: "Remember what I said… the Pacers beat every team they’ve faced on the road during the Playoffs and they kept that streak going tonight against OKC!"
Johnson's sixth post: "NBA fans we have a Seriessss! 😁😁😁"
The Pacers surprisingly have a 1-0 lead over the Thunder with Game 2 back in Oklahoma on Sunday.
They will have the chance to take a 2-0 lead to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.
The Pacers and Thunder have never won a title.