Magic Johnson Reacts To Shohei Ohtani History

Magic Johnson reacted to Shohei Ohtani making Los Angeles Dodgers history.

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson points to players in the dugout as he was on had for pre-game ceremonies to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani came into the season already seen as the best player in the MLB.

After signing a record-setting contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason, he has been arguably even better this year.

On Friday evening, the 30-year-old hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Dodgers a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

He also made history.

Via The Los Angeles Dodgers: "SHOHEI OHTANI WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM TO BECOME THE FIRST DODGER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY TO JOIN THE 40/40 CLUB."

Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.

Johnson wrote (via his Instagram story): "Congratulations, Shohei!"

Magic Johnson's IG Story
Magic Johnson's IG Story / August 24

In addition to being one of the best basketball players of all time, Johnson is a co-owner of the Dodgers.

Magic Johnso
Oct 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NBA player Magic Johnson cheers in the third inning between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves during game four of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers are currently 77-53 in 130 games, which has them in first place in the NL West.

They have a 3.0-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Johnson's former Lakers teammates (including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) were in attendance at Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Rays.

The 65-year-old spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers.

They won five NBA Championships and made the playoffs every year he was on the team.

His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.

