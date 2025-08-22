Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Samuel L. Jackson
Magic Johnson still remains one of the famous athletes (and celebrities) in the world.
The 66-year-old is also very active on social media.
Recently, Johnson made a post for legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 70,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "Happy anniversary to two of our best friends in the world Sam and LaTanya Jackson!"
Many people also commented on Johnson's post.
@sperez329: "Happy Anniversary to the Jacksons! Enjoy !"
@RoshondaRR: "Happy Anniversary!"
@77imlab: "Happy Anniversary to the Jackson’s!! Congrats!! Blessings! 👏🏽🥂"
@AdamKasper3: "Wow everyone looks fantastic!"
@youngharpo: "❤️❤️❤️❤️"
@SereniaJackson: "Happy Anniversary, Sam and LaTanya Jackson! May you both have many more years together filled with wedded bliss."
Johnson and Jackson have been a lot of commercials (together) for Capital One over the years.
Johnson wrote (on April 6): "Another successful Final Four in San Antonio, TX with my incredible partners at Capital One! I had so much fun shooting this year’s commercials with my friends Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley, Spike Lee and my forever captain and Showtime Laker teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It was so cool seeing the Magic Blimp flying over San Antonio and the mini blimp in the Alamodome. Thank you to the entire Capital One Team for having me this weekend!"
Johnson played all 13 seasons of his career for the Lakers.
During that span, he led the franchise to five NBA Championships.
Via NBA History (on August 14): "Join us in wishing a Happy 66th Birthday to 12x NBA All-Star, 5x NBA Champion, 3x NBA MVP, 3x NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Magic Johnson!"