Magic Johnson Sends Message To Lakers Legend Michael Cooper
Michael Cooper was one of the most valuable role players in Los Angeles Lakers history.
The five-time NBA Champion spent all 12 seasons of his career with the franchise.
On Tuesday, Cooper is celebrating his 69th birthday.
One person who wished Cooper a happy birthday was Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
His post had over 800 likes and 30,000 impressions in four hours.
Johnson wrote: "Happy birthday to the 5-time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer, Michael Cooper!"
Many people responded to Johnson's post.
@NorthofVermont: "Basketball was at its best with Showtime."
@ViceeezAnn: "Birthday greetings from a real Laker to his fellow real Laker, Coop!🏀🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Happy birthday Coop!!!🙏🏾🏀"
@marcj74: "Happy Birthday COOP 🎂... Can Byron Scott be NEXT to be in the HOF ...? 😎🏀"
Cooper was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Johnson wrote (on April 4, 2024): "I don’t even know where to start! I tried to wait until Saturday…but I just can’t hold the news 😂 I’m so so thrilled that my Showtime running mate and one of my best friends Michael Cooper has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame!!
Coop is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen in the NBA - and I would know because I went up against him every single day in practice! His play on the offensive end was strong too. He was an excellent point guard and 3-point shooting threat. A lot of people may not know that he once held the record for the most 3-pointers in an NBA Finals game (with 6) before Steph Curry came along. He was mentally and physically tough, which made him such an amazing teammate. And I can’t forget about our special alley oops, aka the Coop-a-Loop! I loved throwing him those high lobs, which always sent the Forum into a frenzy!
I’m so happy for Michael, his wife Yvonne, and his kids for this well-deserved honor and Laker Nation should be ecstatic as well! Cookie and I can’t wait to support Coop at the Hall of Fame ceremony on August 17th."
Cooper had career averages of 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field in 873 games.