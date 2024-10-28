Magic Johnson Sends Message To Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade
On Sunday, the Miami Heat officially unveiled their statue of Dwyane Wade.
The Hall of Famer played 15 seasons for the Heat and helped them win three NBA Championships.
Via The Miami Heat: "Our franchise’s greatest legacy, forever cemented"
Thousands of people reacted to the ceremony, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 200 likes and 50,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to my good friend, Hall of Famer, and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade on his well-deserved statue! Hats off to Micky Arison and the entire Miami Heat organization for saluting a true legend! @DwyaneWade"
Wade had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
He also appeared in an astonishing 177 NBA playoff games.
In addition to Miami, the NBA legend also had brief stops with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 42-year-old retired following the 2018-19 NBA season.
As for Johnson, he is argubaly the best point guard in NBA history.
The former Michigan State star had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games (all with the Lakers).
He helped the Lakers win five NBA Championships (and won three MVP Awards).