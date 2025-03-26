Magic Johnson Sends Out Bold Post Before Lakers-Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Indiana Pacers.
They have lost each of their last three games by a combined 72 points.
Before Wednesday's showdown in Indiana, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson made a bold post to X.
Johnson wrote: "All I want to see from the Lakers tonight is DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE!"
Many people commented on Johnson's post.
@earl_dimayuga: "You traded Zubac which could have been a fixture at center, so part of the struggles in the rotation is your fault, honestly speaking"
@Newrunnerrr: "Hali and them boys bout to try and run us out the building . We might not win til we see the bulls again. Only game I see us getting up for in the next 5 games"
@NikoJHova: "Now that I think about it. You and Luka are very similar. Generational scoring and passing but subpar defense."
The Lakers come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record in 71 games.
They are 15-19 in 34 games on the road.
Following the Pacers, the Lakers will visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.