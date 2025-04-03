Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post Before Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
Before the big showdown, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X.
His post had over 1,600 likes and 65,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Johnson wrote: "I’m so excited to watch LeBron vs. Steph tomorrow when the Warriors take on my Lakers in a must-win game for both teams with seeding implications on the line!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@al_osei: "This is not a “must win”. Phrase is used two lightly these days. Warriors-Lakers play-in game was a “must win”"
@joeynetland5: "Praying Curry goes for 60"
@iceage912: "It's just a regular game"
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Lakers beat the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 104-98.
Johnson (also wrote): "Laker Nation, I’m really excited about the outstanding play from our bench lately. Both Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith had six threes and ended up with 20 points in the win versus the Rockets. If they can keep hitting threes at that pace the Lakers have will have a deep run in the Playoffs!"
As for the Warriors, they are the fifth seed with a 45-31 record in 76 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.