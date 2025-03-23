Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post On X After Bulls-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing 146-115 loss (at home) to the Chicago Bulls.
They allowed the Bulls to shoot 58.3% from the field and 46.3% from the three-point range as a team.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "30-BALL FOR COBY WHITE AND MATAS BUZELIS 🔥 NEAR QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE FOR JOSH GIDDEY 🤯
Bulls blow out Lakers in LeBron's return 👀"
A lot people were talking about the game on social media, and one person who shared their thoughts was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 78,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "C'mon Lakers, where was the defense last night? There's no way they should have allowed the Chicago Bulls to score 145 points, especially getting ready for the Playoffs!"
Many fans left comments on Johnson's strong message for the Lakers.
@Anthony19347457: "Magic, I’m not sure if they”allowed” the Bulls to do anything. It looked to me like the Bulls just came and did what they wanted to do! Imposed their will! W/Luka the defense will be lacking. We all know that."
@AdonisMapother: "Exactly!! Thank You Magic!! Austin Reaves was the only one who was doing all the work and none of teammates weren’t helping him"
@davidindycar: "Exactly!! Can’t play to the level of competition. Defense is all about effort and there was zero last night"
@MikeVega2408: "Not a big deal. Literally the whole roster just came back."
The Lakers (43-27) will resume action on Monday against the Orlando Magic in Florida.