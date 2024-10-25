Magic Johnson Sends Warning To NBA About Dallas Mavericks
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played their first game of the season when they hosted the San Antonio Spurs.
The Mavs won by a score of 120-109, and Klay Thompson looked fantastic in his debut for the team.
He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out two posts.
Johnson's first post: "Klay Thompson looked great in his Dallas Mavericks debut scoring 22 easy points.
The Mavs were missing a third scorer last year - now they have one in Klay Thompson."
His second post had over 11,000 likes and over 430,000 impressions.
Johnson's second post: "Every team in the West should be worried about Dallas this season because the Mavs are built for the Playoffs."
The Mavs are already coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
Adding Thompson to a starting lineup that already has Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic is expected to give them a real chance to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
Thompson is in his 14th NBA season (12th playing).
He helped the Golden State Warriors win four NBA Championships (and reach the Finals six times).
The Mavs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.