Magic Johnson Shares Thoughts On Milwaukee Bucks Kyle Kuzma Trade
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 112-102.
Before the game, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the team had landed 2020 NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma in a trade with the Washington Wizards.
Via Charania: "Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN."
Kuzma had been in the middle of his fourth season playing for Washington.
The former Utah star has averages of 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range.
One person who reacted to the big trade was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (who drafted Kuzma with the Lakers).
Johnson wrote: "Kyle Kuzma definitely helps the Milwaukee Bucks with his ability to create his own shot on the offensive end and his championship experience."
The Bucks had to move on from Middleton, who had spent part of 12 seasons with the franchise.
He helped them win the 2021 NBA Championship.
However, the 33-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-22 record in 39 games.
They will resume action on Friday when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.