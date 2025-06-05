Magic Johnson Takes Clear Stance Before Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Thunder are seen as massive favorites to win the series.
Despite the expectation of a potential short series, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson is excited.
Johnson's first post (on June 3): "The Pacers vs. OKC Series will be a lot closer than people think! It’ll be a truly exciting series because both the Pacers and the Thunder average well over 100 points per game (ppg) ranking 2nd and 3rd for ppg in the NBA respectively while still being two of the best defensive teams in basketball."
Johnson's second post (on June 3): "You have the NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and in my opinion, the MVP throughout the entire Western Conference Playoffs on one side. On the other side we have - Tyrese Haliburton, who in my opinion, was Eastern Conference MVP throughout the entire Playoffs. This will be an all-time great point guard matchup!"
Johnson's third post (on June 4): "The Oklahoma City Thunder should be worried about Indiana because the Pacers have been a great road team in this year’s Playoffs. Throughout the Playoffs they beat the Bucks in Milwaukee once at home in the first round, the #1 seeded Cavaliers three times in Cleveland in the second round, and then beat the Knicks twice in New York during the Eastern Conference Finals."
The Pacers and Thunder faced off twice during the regular season.
In each of those matchups, the Thunder won.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Oklahoma).
As for Johnson, he won five title over his 13 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.