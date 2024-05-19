Magic Johnson's Viral Post On X After Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off in Texas for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs won by a score of 117-116, so they will now advance to the Western Conference Finals, while the Thunder will head home for the offseason.
After the game, Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts.
Johnson's first post: "What a game! UNBELIEVABLE finish!! The Dallas Mavericks win 117-116 vs.
OKC. If you missed this game, you have to watch the fourth quarter - just phenomenal basketball!"
Johnson's second post: "Congratulations to the Dallas Mavericks for advancing to the Western Conference Finals!"
Johnson's third post: "The NBA has been fantastic throughout these Playoffs! I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching all of the games."
Johnson's fourth post: "PJ Washington is the unsung hero of tonight’s game!"
Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/15 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Kyrie Irving and Derrick Jones Jr. also combined to score 44 points.
The Mavs will now face off against the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
Currently, the Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday evening in Denver.
The Mavs are in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals will be on Wednesday evening.