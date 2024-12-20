Magic Johnson Wants The Lakers To Trade For 6x NBA All-Star
Jimmy Butler is still one of the best players in the NBA at 35.
The Miami Heat star has been among the most talked about players in trade rumors over the past few weeks.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson said he would want the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Butler.
Johnson (via FS1's Speak): "I like Jimmy... He's mean and physical... I say with LeBron you gotta put out the best team. One thing about Jimmy Butler. In them playoffs, you already know... I think that that's what I like about Jimmy and Jimmy he already live here. So all the things lined up."
Butler is currently averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Heat have been to the NBA Finals twice during Butler's previous five seasons with the franchise.
Right now, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record in 24 games.
Butler has one more year on his contract (after this season) that is a player option for $52.4 million.
In addition to Miami, the six-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers over 15 seasons.
As for the Lakers, they have two of the best 15 players in the league but have had an up-and-down season.
They are 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.