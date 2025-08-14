Magic Johnson's Wife Sends Heartfelt Message To The Lakers Legend
Magic Johnson is one of the most notable players in all of NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend is celebrating his 66th birthday on Thursday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 66th Birthday to 12x NBA All-Star, 5x NBA Champion, 3x NBA MVP, 3x NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Magic Johnson!"
One person who sent Johnson a message was his wife (Cookie).
Her heartfelt post had over 1,000 likes in less than one hour.
Cookie wrote: "Happy Birthday to my love of 33 years and my best friend of 40! ❤️
I truly believe that God has brought us together, from our college days to raising three amazing kids, you’ve been the anchor of our family. I’m so grateful for every laugh, every challenge we’ve faced side-by-side, and every dream we’ve chased together.
Here’s to more memories, more adventures, and more of the beautiful, ordinary moments that make life with you so rich. I love you beyond words.
Happy Birthday, my forever."
Johnson spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career playing for the Lakers.