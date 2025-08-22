Fastbreak

Malik Beasley Update Is Good News For The Chicago Bulls

The former Pistons star could be a good target for the Bulls.

Ben Stinar

Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Malik Beasley was one of the best role players in the NBA (for the Detroit Pistons) last season.

The former Florida State star is currently a free agent, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported a huge update on Beasley (on Friday morning).

Via Charania: "Breaking: Malik Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York, his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN. This potentially reopens free agency for one of the NBA's top shooters."

Following the news, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported the teams that have the room to sign Beasley (with more money than the Pistons can offer).

Smith wrote: "Here are the teams that could offer Malik Beasley more than the $7.2M DET can offer using his Non-Bird rights:

BKN: $15M in cap space
CHA: $14.1M NTMLE
CHI: $14.1M NTMLE
IND: $13.5M of NTMLE
MIA: $7.3M of NTMLE
OKC: $8.5M of NTMLE
SAC: $7.3M of NTMLE
WAS: $14.1M NTMLE

GSW could get involved, but their situation is complicated by J. Kuminga RFA status and multiple open roster spots."

The Bulls are a team who have been in need of more talent.

While there does not appear to be any reported interested, they have the ability to offer Beasley more than most teams can at this point in free agency.

Beasley finished last season with averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 82 games.

On the other hand, the Bulls missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.

Before the Pistons, Beasley spent the 2023-24 season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Therefore, Chicago would be an intriguing destination (after spending the last two years in Milwaukee and Detroit).

