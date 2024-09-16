Marcus Morris Posts Instagram Message After Signing With Knicks
Marcus Morris is coming off a year where he played 49 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The veteran forward finished with averages of 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.
Morris spent the end of the season with the Cavs and also appeared in nine NBA playoff games (one start).
On Sunday, Morris signed a contract with the New York Knicks.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Marcus Morris Sr. to an Exhibit 9 contract."
Morris has already spent time with the Knicks (43 games during the 2019-20 season).
During his brief stint with the franchise, he averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range.
Following the news of him signing, Morris made a post to his Instagram story.
Morris wrote: "Like I never left"
The Knicks were able to land a first-round pick when they traded Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020.
They are now getting him back four seasons later on a non-guaranteed deal.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Marcus Morris Sr. was very good w/Knicks in his last stint, which ended in a 2020 trade to LAC. The return for Morris Sr. included a 2020 first-round pick. That pick was essentially used to select Immanuel Quickley. NYK struggled on the floor during Morris Sr.’s tenure but he was a strong locker room presence for both young players and vets."