Marcus Morris Posts Instagram Message After Signing With Knicks

Marcus Morris has signed with the New York Knicks.

Ben Stinar

Jan 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marcus Morris is coming off a year where he played 49 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The veteran forward finished with averages of 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.

Morris spent the end of the season with the Cavs and also appeared in nine NBA playoff games (one start).

Marcus Morri
May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the second quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Morris signed a contract with the New York Knicks.

Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Marcus Morris Sr. to an Exhibit 9 contract."

Morris has already spent time with the Knicks (43 games during the 2019-20 season).

During his brief stint with the franchise, he averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range.

Following the news of him signing, Morris made a post to his Instagram story.

Morris wrote: "Like I never left"

Marcus Morris IG Story
Marcus Morris IG Story / September 16

The Knicks were able to land a first-round pick when they traded Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020.

They are now getting him back four seasons later on a non-guaranteed deal.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Marcus Morris Sr. was very good w/Knicks in his last stint, which ended in a 2020 trade to LAC. The return for Morris Sr. included a 2020 first-round pick. That pick was essentially used to select Immanuel Quickley. NYK struggled on the floor during Morris Sr.’s tenure but he was a strong locker room presence for both young players and vets."

