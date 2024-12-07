Marcus Smart's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Celtics Game
On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, they will likely have one of their best players in action, as Marcus Smart told reporters that he will play in the game.
Smart (via Celtics on CLNS): "As of right now, I'm good to go."
The former Oklahoma State star is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
In addition to Smart being one of the best players on the Grizzlies, his status will be big for Celtics fans.
This would be the first time the former Celtics star goes up against his former team.
Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "Marcus Smart says he is good to go tonight for his return to Boston and his ankle feels good. Naturally, he said this with blood on his shirt after taking a shiner to the eye at practice."
Smart is in his second year playing for Memphis after getting traded (via Boston) in the summer of 2023.
He is coming off a game where he had 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 5/9 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
The Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 115-110.
The Grizzlies are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record in 23 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (but are just 4-5 in nine games on the road).