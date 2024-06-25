Marcus Smart's Honest Quote About Boston Celtics Winning NBA Championship
Marcus Smart spent the first nine years of his career with the Boston Celtics before getting traded last offseason.
He had helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals five times and the 2022 NBA Finals.
However, in the first season that Smart was gone the Celtics were able to win their first title since the 2008 season.
Recently, Smart made an appearance on Run Your Race and spoke about the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship (h/t Tidal League).
Smart: "Shout out to Jaylen, Jayson and the Boston Celtics. Congratulations on the championship. They built that. They went through the mud, they didn't skip any steps, I was there with them for nine years of my career. I've seen it. It's no coincidence that they reached their goal. I’m just so proud of them. I'm proud to be able to be in the trenches with them, to know those guys and to be able to go to work with them everyday that I had that chance to do... I know everybody is expecting me to be up here be salty and s**t."
Smart also added: "It's definitely a bittersweet feeling.. It's definitely tough, because I was in the trenches with them, to not be able to not finish what you started with those guys is definitely tough."
Smart is coming off his first season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Oklahoma State star averaged 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 20 games.