Marcus Smart Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement After Signing With Lakers
Marcus Smart met with the media after signing with the Lakers.
Even though he didn't win a title, Marcus Smart is widely seen as a Boston Celtics legend.
The former Oklahoma State star played nine seasons for the franchise (and helped them reach the 2022 NBA Finals).
That said, Smart recently signed a deal to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Due to their longstanding rivalry with the Celtics, Smart knows that he will likely face some boos when playing his former team.
Smart (via Spectrum SportsNet, h/t Bleacher Report): "I'm expecting a lot of boos. I'm expecting a lot hate... It's okay. I understand it."
