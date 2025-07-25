Fastbreak

Marcus Smart Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement After Signing With Lakers

Marcus Smart met with the media after signing with the Lakers.

Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) gestures to fans after a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Even though he didn't win a title, Marcus Smart is widely seen as a Boston Celtics legend.

The former Oklahoma State star played nine seasons for the franchise (and helped them reach the 2022 NBA Finals).

That said, Smart recently signed a deal to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Due to their longstanding rivalry with the Celtics, Smart knows that he will likely face some boos when playing his former team.

Smart (via Spectrum SportsNet, h/t Bleacher Report): "I'm expecting a lot of boos. I'm expecting a lot hate... It's okay. I understand it."

