Marcus Smart Makes Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Wizards Trade
Earlier this week, the Marcus Smart was traded (via the Memphis Grizzlies) to the Washington Wizards.
The former Oklahoma State star had been in his second season playing for the Grizzlies.
He is currently averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 35.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via The Washington Wizards: "Official: The Washington Wizards have acquired Marcus Smart, Colby Jones, Alex Len, and a 2025 first-round pick in a multi-team trade in exchange for Johnny Davis, Marvin Bagley III, and a 2025 second round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies."
After the deal, Smart met with the media.
He made an honest statement about getting traded.
Smart (h/t Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network): "I was a little surprised, but also not at the same time. I figured I'd get traded. Just didn't know where... Was a little bit surprised, it was a little last minute, but that's out of my control. I tend to not focus on things I can't control."
Smart had been with the Grizzlies, who are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 35-17 record in 52 games.
He has also made the Eastern Conference finals five times (with the Boston Celtics).
That said, he is now joining a team that is the worst in the NBA.
The Wizards are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-43 record in 52 games.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three years.