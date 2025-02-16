Mariska Hargitay Sends Message To New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the top point guards in the NBA.
The New York Knicks star is currently averaging 26.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 53 games.
He will be playing in his second NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
Before the game, the Knicks released a video that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay made for Brunson.
Hargitay (in the clip): "Jalen, from one captain to another, congratulations on becoming a 2025 NBA All-Star. I cannot wait to see you work your magic in San Francisco."
Brunson (after watching the clip): "Yeah, that's my favorite person ever. That's my favorite person ever."
Many fans reacted to the clip.
Via @den_ise_909: "I love that they appreciate each other so much. Love Olivia Benson too JB!! 😍💙"
Via @gia_orat: "My favorite captains!!!"
Via @dlgw817: "I sat across from and conversed with her on flight to the West Coast a couple weeks ago and she was lovely! Congratulations Jaylen!!💙🧡"
Brunson has helped the Knicks become one of the best teams in the NBA.
They went into the All-Star break as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record in 56 games.
Over the last ten games, the Knicks have gone 8-2 (and they have won two straight).
On Thursday night, the Knicks will resume action when they host Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.