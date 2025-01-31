Mark Cuban Calls Out NBA After Dallas Mavericks Stars Get Snubbed From All-Star Game
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the reserves for the 2025 All-Star Game.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were both snubbed from the game.
Doncic had made the All-Star game for five straight seasons.
Via Underdog NBA: "Notable All-Star snubs in 2025
East:
Trae Young
LaMelo Ball
Tyrese Maxey
Franz Wagner
Tyrese Haliburton
West:
Domantas Sabonis
De'Aaron Fox
Kyrie Irving
Norman Powell
Devin Booker
The league leaders in APG and RPG are not All-Stars."
After the announcement, Mark Cuban sent out a post (via X).
Cuban wrote: "Those tv ratings for All Star are gonna be crazy... Lol
NBA gonna NBA
JUST INSANE Luka and Kai aren't going"
Irving is averaging 24.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Doncic has averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
However, he missed a lot of time due to injuries.
Chris Walder responded to Cuban: "Luka Doncic has been hurt and Kyrie Irving will likely be the first choice as an injury replacement. I don’t see what the issue is.
If people don’t watch it’s because it’s been a joke of an event for years now. Not because those two aren’t there."
The Mavs are the eighth seed with a 26-22 record in 48 games.