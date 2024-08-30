Mark Cuban Reacts To Dallas Mavericks Signing Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is one of the best players in NBA history.
However, he is no longer in his prime and is coming off a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Over the offseason, the four-time NBA Champion signed with the Dallas Mavericks (via free agency).
Recently, Mark Cuban spoke about the new addition to the Mavs (via Roommates Show, h/t NBACentral).
Cuban: "Somebody who you have to face guard, who is going to make 40%. At Golden State, he had to always be on the move. They had that motion offense, he was always coming off screens and running... Just standing in the corner and standing in the wings and just catch and shoot from Luka and Ky. Hopefully, his life is going to be a lot easier."
The Mavs are coming off a year where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Therefore, adding Thompson could be the one player who put them over the hump.
They already have superstars Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He had spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors before the move.
Since the 2015 season, Thompson helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals six times (and win four titles).
The 34-year-old is a five-time All-Star.