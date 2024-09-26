Mark Cuban Reveals How Dallas Mavericks Were Able To Land Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is among the most notable players in NBA history.
The Golden State Warriors legend is coming off a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, he made the stunning move to leave the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks.
Recently, Mark Cuban did an interview with Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay.
He was asked about how the Mavs were able to land the future Hall of Famer.
Sharpe: "How were you able to convince Klay to come to Dallas? When his dad wanted him to go to L.A., he grew up as a Lakers fan; Kobe was his idol; how did you convince him? Join us in Dallas."
Cuban: "Credit goes to Nico and Kyrie and J-Kidd. They know him, they've played with him, they understand him... They went out and spent time with him, got to know him better and I think Klay was ready for a move... The timing was right. Kudos to Klay for being willing to make the move and kudos to Nico, J-Kidd and Kai for making it happen."
The Mavs are already coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Adding Thompson next to superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic makes them one of the most intriguing teams heading into the 2025 season.
They will play their first game on October 24 when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.