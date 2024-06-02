Mark Cuban Sends Out Viral Post After Dallas Mavericks Advance To NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
They had been coming off a season where they missed the playoffs but did an excellent job of rebounding, and the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic has proven to be a fantastic pairing.
After the huge win, Mavs co-owner Mark Cuban sent out a post on X that had over 30,000 likes and 1.4 million impressions.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "YOUR WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPS."
Cuban quoted the post and wrote: "How we feeling Mavs fans !!!"
Cuban had been the majority owner of the franchise since 2000 but sold most of his stake during the middle of the regular season.
Via Front Office Sports on December 29: "Mark Cuban is no longer the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks.
But the 65-year-old billionaire still holds a 27% stake, will continue overseeing basketball operations, and has overseen the growth of a $3.5B franchise."
The Mavs have been one of the best franchises in the NBA since Cuban took over the team.
However, they had not been seen as a true contender before the season began.
Irving and Doncic have been fantastic, and they made smart trades to acquire Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington during the regular season.
They will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Game 1 of the Finals will be on June 6 in Boston.
The Celtics won both of their matchups during the regular season.