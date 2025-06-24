Mark Jackson Sends Love To NBA Legend Reggie Miller

Some of Reggie Miller’s best games!

Look at the shooting %



57 PTS, 8 AST (16-29 FG)

40 PTS (12-15 FG)

40 PTS (14-20 FG)

40 PTS (12-16 FG)

38 PTS (12-14 FG)

36 PTS (12-13 FG)

32 PTS (13-14 FG)



