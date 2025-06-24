Mark Jackson Sends Love To NBA Legend Reggie Miller
The Indiana Pacers had a magical season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 (25 years ago).
At that time, they were led by Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, Mark Jackson, Dale Davis and others.
After the team lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 (and Tyrese Haliburton had a heartbreaking injury), Miller made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes.
He wrote: "I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader @tyresehaliburton. The man upstairs always has a master plan and “this to shall pass”. I’m very grateful of the @pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.. Masterful job on the sideline Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen.. #OGProudPacer"
One person who left a comment on Miller's post was Jackson.
He wrote: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Miller is widely seen as the most notable player in Pacers history.
He spent all 18 seasons of his pro career with the franchise.
While the Pacers never won a title, he made five All-Star Games (and they reached the playoffs 15 times).
Via Ballislife.com: "Some of Reggie Miller’s best games!
Look at the shooting %
57 PTS, 8 AST (16-29 FG)
40 PTS (12-15 FG)
40 PTS (14-20 FG)
40 PTS (12-16 FG)
38 PTS (12-14 FG)
36 PTS (12-13 FG)
32 PTS (13-14 FG)"