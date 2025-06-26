Mark Williams Sends Out Viral Post After Suns-Hornets Trade
Mark Williams has spent each of his first three NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 44 games.
During Wednesday's NBA Draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Williams is being traded to the Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 29 pick tonight and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
Following the deal, Williams made a post to X that had over 17,000 likes and 700,000 impressions in four hours.
He wrote: "☀️"
If healthy, Williams can make a major impact on a Suns team that also features Devin Booker and Jalen Green.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Here's where the Hornets and Suns stand after Mark Williams was traded for the #29 pick:
CHA is $22M under the luxury tax with one open roster spot. (Keep an eye on a potential buyout for Vasilije Micic who has overseas offers already.)
PHX is $14.8M over the second apron with 3 open roster spots."
Williams was the 15th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He is 23.
Via @BiasedHouston: "I cannot lie.. good job Phoenix.
Got Mark Williams for very little value and drafted in my opinion the best center in this draft in Khaman Maluach.
They went from no center depth to real center depth overnight."