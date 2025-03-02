Markelle Fultz Intrigues NBA Fans In Sacramento Kings Win Over Rockets
On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 113-103 (in Texas).
Markelle Fultz finished the win with five points and one assist while shooting 2/2 from the field in just four minutes of playing time.
Despite his limited action, many people on social media were intrigued by his performance.
@Gerard0V: "Markelle Fultz is such a good backup to have. Wish they could find him more minutes"
@TheUndertheBuss: "I like Markelle Fultz’s game a lot. In the event that the Lakers trade Gabe Vincent in the offszn, I’d like for them to take a look at him"
@TUSJWalker: "Markelle Fultz getting some burn in the 2nd. Would love to see him find some of himself from Orlando. Would be huge for Sacramento."
James Ham: "Brilliant steal and finish from Markelle Fultz. And-1. Nice moment early. 29-21 Kings."
@Kingsbr_: "Markelle Fultz and oneeeeeee"
@ShadrockGE: "Markelle Fultz with 5 points in 4 minutes tonight. Nothing big but still good to see nonetheless"
@fb121212121212: "great signing"
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Washington.
In additiont to the Kings, he has also spent time with the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers over part of eight seasons.
With the win over Houston, the Kings are now 31-28 in 59 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and won three straight).
Following the Rockets, the Kings will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.