Markelle Fultz Makes Honest Statement After Signing With Sacramento Kings
Markelle Fultz is coming off a year where he appeared in 43 games for the Orlando Magic.
He finished the season with averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field.
After going unsigned over the offseason, Fultz landed with the Sacramento Kings (earlier this week).
Via Kings.com on Wednesday: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed Markelle Fultz for the remainder of the season. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed."
Following the signing, Fultz spoke to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee (h/t HoopsHype).
Fultz (via Anderson's article on The Sacramento Bee): "This is the best I’ve ever felt since being in the league... I never had the opportunity to take my time and get healthy, so being able to do that last summer has been great for me. I’m super excited for this opportunity and I’m thankful for it."
On Thursday, the Kings lost to the New Orleans Pelicans (in overtime) by a score of 140-133.
Fultz did not appear in the game.
The 26-year-old was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
He was selected over players such as De'Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen.
His career averages are 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 games.
The Kings are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.