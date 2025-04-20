Marvin Bagley Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies got crushed by the Oklahoma City Thunder (131-80).
The Grizzlies now trail the Thunder 0-1 in their first-round playoff series.
One of the team's few bright spots was the play of Marvin Bagley.
The former Duke star finished with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 8/8 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMuse: "Marvin Bagley in Game 1:
17 PTS (16 MIN)
5 REB
8-8 FG (!!!)
The first player in the 2020s with 15+ PTS, 100 FG% in under 20 MIN in a playoff game."
Bagley was traded to the Grizzlies (via the Washington Wizards) during the middle of the year.
He averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field in 12 games for the team.
Via StatMuse: "Points by a 2018 draftee today:
17 — Marvin Bagley
15 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
4 — Jaren Jackson Jr
Just like we predicted."
Bagley was the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He has spent part of seven years with the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards (and Memphis Grizzlies).
The Grizzlies are the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 22-21 in 43 games on the road.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Oklahoma City).