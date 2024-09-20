Massive Ben Simmons Injury Update Reported Before NBA Training Camp
Ben Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
However, the Brooklyn Nets star only appeared in 15 games after his season got cut short due to another injury.
On Friday, Chris Haynes reported a big update on Simmons.
Via Haynes: "Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons (recovered from a back procedure) will be a go to begin training camp on Oct. 1 with no restrictions, his agent Bernie Lee tells me: “Ben is fully cleared and is a full participant for the start of camp. He is excited to get started.”"
Simmons has spent part of three seasons with the Nets organization.
However, the 28-year-old has only appeared in 57 games for the franchise.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball at LSU.
He made three NBA All-Star Games in his first four seasons.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
Recently, NBA trainer Chris Brickley made a bold statement about Simmons.
Brickley wrote: "Thanks bro but Ben is healthy, moving very well, he is better now than his All Star seasons. I’ve never co-signed a player that didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one."
The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.