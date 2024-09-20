Fastbreak

Massive Ben Simmons Injury Update Reported Before NBA Training Camp

Chris Haynes reported a big update about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) watches from the bench during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) watches from the bench during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.

However, the Brooklyn Nets star only appeared in 15 games after his season got cut short due to another injury.

On Friday, Chris Haynes reported a big update on Simmons.

Via Haynes: "Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons (recovered from a back procedure) will be a go to begin training camp on Oct. 1 with no restrictions, his agent Bernie Lee tells me: “Ben is fully cleared and is a full participant for the start of camp. He is excited to get started.”"

Simmons has spent part of three seasons with the Nets organization.

However, the 28-year-old has only appeared in 57 games for the franchise.

Ben Simmons
Nov 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) holds a basketball on the court during a time out during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball at LSU.

He made three NBA All-Star Games in his first four seasons.

His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.

Recently, NBA trainer Chris Brickley made a bold statement about Simmons.

Brickley wrote: "Thanks bro but Ben is healthy, moving very well, he is better now than his All Star seasons. I’ve never co-signed a player that didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one."

The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.