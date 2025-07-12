Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Makes Feelings Clear About Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg made his pro debut on Thursday night when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 87-85 at NBA Summer League.
Flagg finished the victory with ten points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/21 from the field in 32 minutes.
During halftime, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Flagg (via ESPN's Malika Andrews).
Kidd: "You gotta give his family, his mom and dad credit and his brothers... They've done an incredible job with this young man. Off the floor, when you talk to him, you forget that he's 18. He loves basketball... As a coach and I think the Dallas organization is excited to have this opportunity."
Kidd has been at the helm of Dallas for four seasons.
They have reached the Western Confernce finals twice (and the 2024 NBA Finals).
Via NBA on ESPN: "Cooper Flagg did his thing on both ends of the floor in his summer league debut 💪"
Over his time as a head coach, Kidd has helped in the development of superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.
The Mavs are coming off a down year where they dealt with injuries.
They finished as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
After their trip to the 2024 NBA Finals, the Mavs missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
The Mavs will play their second game of Summer League on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.