Kyrie Irving Moved Ahead Of NBA Legend Magic Johnson On All-Time List
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Mavs won by a score of 125-118.
Kyrie Irving finished his night with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
The 2016 NBA Champion also made history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (17,707) for 87th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Johnson, the next player for Irving to pass will be Bailey Howell (17,734).
Irving is now averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 47.0% from the three-point range in 22 games.
With the victory, the Mavs improved to 15-8 in their first 23 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of an six-game winning streak.
Following the Raptors, the Mavs will resume action on Tuesday evening when they travel to Oklahoma for a showdown with the Thunder.
The Thunder are the first seed in the west (2.5 games ahead of Dallas).
Irving was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He is in his third season playing for the Mavs.
They are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
In addition to Dallas, the future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.