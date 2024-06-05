Kyrie Irving Reacts To Viral LeBron James Quote
Kyrie Irving is in the middle of an incredible run and has helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Recently, his former teammate LeBron James made a quote that got a lot of attention (via Mind The Game).
James: "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. At the same time, I'm so f***ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore."
Irving met with the media before Game 1 of the Finals and was asked about the comments (h/t Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News).
Irving: "I think we've both been able to mature and really appreciate what we got a chance to accomplish. I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was a little bit younger. Now that I'm able to vocalize how I feel as a man and be comfortable in it, stand on my square and my beliefs and where I'm coming from, I feel like our relationship is different because of that now. Definitely miss him. Playing out there just making things easier, being able to run the floor, and just throw the ball to somebody like that, throw it in the air, as athletic as they come. Just a mutual respect there for what we brought to the table."
Irving and James were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons.
They made the NBA Finals every year and won the 2016 title over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.